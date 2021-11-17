Mike Thibault signs contract extension with Mystics

Mystics Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault has signed a multi-year contract extension, according to a Wednesday morning press release from the team.

Thibault, the winningest coach in WNBA history, has been with the team since 2012 and helped lead Washington to a WNBA Championship (2019), two WNBA Finals appearances (2018, 2019) and seven total postseason appearances (2013-2015, 2017-2020).

“After our last two years with the pandemic and injuries, I am looking forward to getting back to a full, healthy team,” said Thibault in the press release. “I am excited for the offseason and what we can do to reset our team.”

We're excited to announce that Coach T, the winningest coach in the history of the @WNBA, has agreed to a multi-year contract extension! — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) November 17, 2021

Thibault will now report to Sashi Brown, who was also promoted today to President of Monumental Basketball and Special Advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment and will still be responsible for all Mystics basketball decisions.

In addition to Thibault signing a contract extension, associate head coach Eric Thibault, assistant coach LaToya Sanders and assistant general manager Maria Giovannetti will stay with the team after signing contract extensions.