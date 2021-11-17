On Wednesday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard and Monumental Basketball Chief Planning and Operations Officer Sashi Brown were promoted to new roles in the organization. Sheppard is now the President and General Manager of the Wizards. Brown’s title is now as the President of Monumental Basketball and Special Advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Both Sheppard and Brown will report directly to Monumental Sports Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis.

Besides the title changes and whom they will report to, there is not much day-to-day change to their current roles. Sheppard will continue to be responsible for Wizards player contract negotiations, coaching decisions and counting. He is still responsible for the Capital City Go-Go and the Wizards District Gaming 2K team.

For Brown, he will continue to be responsible for logistics operations for the Wizards, Mystics, Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. He will oversee the athlete care team but also Washington Mystics General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault, who received a contract extension himself. We will have more on Thibault’s extension in a separate piece.

Sheppard’s and Brown’s promotions come at a time when the Wizards had their best start (10-3) since the 1974-75 season.

Congratulations to Tommy and Sashi!