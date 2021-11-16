What a great start to the month of November! The Wizards are 10-3 and are in sole possession of first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference! The power rankings are also giving the team more love by the minute!

After the NBA preseason, when Washington was winless, my best case prediction for Washington’s first 10 games was 3-7 and worst case was 0-10.

Boy was I W-R-O-N-G.

Best case: 3-7

Worst case: 0-10



Let’s keep in mind the wizards have yet to win any game preseason or otherwise. https://t.co/nKtFiKTBB6 — Albert Lee (@aleeinthedmv) October 19, 2021

We came into this season hoping that things would gradually turn around. But while it is early, there’s a good chance Washington may end up with their first 50-win regular season since 1978-79.

In addition to all of this, the Mystics are still in the beginning of their offseason. Last year’s WNBA Draft Lottery date was in early December, so expect more Mystics news as well in the coming weeks. Washington has the third-highest odds based on their combined record over the last two seasons (2020-21).

Our November mailbag is here too. So here’s how to get a question in.

Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Comment on this post

Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

We’ll take submissions through 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, We’ll have our mailbag on Saturday, November 20. There may be more parts depending on the number of questions asked.

Thank you!