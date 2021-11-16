Game info

When: Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Personal, Day-to-day); Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Hornets: P.J. Washington (Elbow, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards are on a roll and now hold sole possession of the first place spot in Eastern Conference standings with a 10-3 record. They have won their last 5 games and look to win their sixth-straight against the Charlotte Hornets (8-7) on Wednesday night. What’s even more impressive is that Washington has won their last two games against the Magic and Pelicans without star Bradley Beal, who is mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother Ora Mae Stokes. It is not clear if Beal will join the team for Wednesday’s game in Charlotte.

It will be the first time the teams matchup this season and Charlotte, who is leading the conference in average points (113.3 compared to the Wizards 108.4), will look to extend it’s 3-game win streak. The Wizards, however, are shooting 46.2% from the field compared to the Hornets 44.9%. The Hornets are making more 3-pointers on average than the Washington. The Wizards are going to have to put pressure on LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier as they all attempt at least 7 shots from beyond the arc per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. follows with an average of 6.5 attempts each game.

In the last two Beal-less wins, Spencer Dinwiddie has carried the Wizards. Against the Magic, the guard led the team with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. He had an even better game against the Pelicans on Monday with with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and just 1 turnover. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will look to carry the momentum of his efficient 18 points last game into the game against Hornets. He shot 53.8 percent from the field and made half of his 3-pointers in the team’s last game.

Keep shooting, KCP!