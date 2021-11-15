 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wizards vs. Pelicans GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans aren’t doing too well at the moment.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, listen to it on The Team 980 or 106.7-2FM.

Greydy’s preview is here.

Go Wizards, let’s get win no. 10.

