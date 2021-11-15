The 2021-22 NBA season is now just one month old. And here’s something that you and I are both surprised about: The Washington Wizards are tied for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

I can’t think of any Wizards fan who isn’t happy about the hot start. But with that in mind, do you think it will last? Where do you see the Wizards finishing at the end of this month? They don’t face the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in three straight games. But they will face the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Nov. 27. They also don’t have many true “bottom feeders” besides the New Orleans Pelicans who are playing tonight at home.

The rest of November will also be important for Washington’s Southeast Division title hopes, since four of their upcoming games are also against the Charlotte Hornets (twice) and Miami Heat (twice).

We have a survey below for you to fill out which is below!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Sign up here to join Reacts.