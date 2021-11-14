Game info

When: Monday, November 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Personal, Day-to-day); Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Foot, Out); Daulton Hommes (Out)

Pregame notes

After winning four straight games, the Washington Wizards (9-3) return home Monday to face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-12). The Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal on Saturday, are coming off a 104-92 win against the Orlando Magic. Spencer Dinwiddie led the team in points (23) and rebounds (11). Montrezl Harrell was efficient, putting up 20 points and grabbing 9 boards in just 21 minutes off the bench. Kyle Kuzma followed with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Bradley Beal did not travel with the team after his grandmother passed away earlier this week. It is not yet clear if Beal will be back with the team in D.C. on Monday. Potentially not having Beal on Monday shouldn’t be too big of a concern given how well they played without him against the Magic. They were up by as much as 25 points against on Saturday.

Even though the Pelicans have won just two games this season they are coming off a win against the Grizzlies. As a result, the Wizards should expect the Pelicans to come out confident and ready. New Orleans had 5 players score 15-plus points in their 112-101 win. They also have five players averaging in double figures this season: Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Deveonte Graham and Josh Hart. Ingram is leading the Pelicans this season in scoring with 24.1 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas is following with 19 points per game and is leading the team in rebounds with 13.5 per game.

With or without Beal, the Wizards will have to work on both ends of the floor if they want to secure their fifth-straight win.