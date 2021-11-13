The Washington Wizards are now 9-3 after a 104-92 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night despite not having Bradley Beal due to the death of his grandmother.

The first half of the game was all Wizards as they held the Magic to just 28.9 percent shooting and outrebounded them 31-20. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 12 of his 23 points.

In the third quarter, Kyle Kuzma scored 12 of his 17 points to help Washington enter the fourth quarter with an 82-59 lead. While the Magic were able to close the margin a bit in the fourth quarter, this game was effectively over by then. After losing by four in the first quarter at one point, Washington never trailed again.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 22 points.

The Wizards’ next game is on Monday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET.