The 2021-22 NBA season isn’t even 20 percent over. But one thing is clear: the Wizards are one of the NBA’s top teams right now, based on the power rankings. Let’s go through some of them here.

NBA.com has Washington at No. 6. This ranking was released on Nov. 8 before the Wizards’ win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were 12th the week before.

SI.com ranked the Wizards No. 7 on their poll on Nov. 8. Unlike NBA.com, SI had Washington at No. 7 last week.

ESPN.com ranked the Wizards the lowest, just at No. 11. The Milwaukee Bucks were No. 8 despite losing to Washington.

CBS.com ranked the Wizards No. 2, up from No. 11 last week. This poll came out last Thursday and only judged the Wizards’ last week of games as opposed to their performance of the season.

It appears that the national media, except for ESPN, thinks the Wizards are one of the hottest NBA teams. Besides the Golden State Warriors (who have had a light schedule so far), there just aren’t many teams playing better than the Wizards this season.