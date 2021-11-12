Happy birthday Davis Bertans!

Washington Wizards small forward Davis Bertans turns 29-years-old today. The Wizards and the NBA wished the him a happy birthday on Twitter this morning.

Bertans is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out since Nov. 3. He is expected to be out another week, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes.

The Latvian Laser isn’t having the best start to the season despite the Wizards being tied for first place in Eastern Conference standings and it being the team’s best start in years. Bertans is averaging 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game this season. In the previous two seasons, he averaged 11.5 points (2020-2021) and 15.4 points (2019-2020). The season is young and hopefully he can build off of that once he returns from his injury. He will look to improve his field goal (34.2) and three-point percentage (33.3) which has fallen since last season.

The comeback is loading!

Happy birthday!