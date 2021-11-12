Game info

When: Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (Knee, Out); Markelle Fultz (Knee, Out); Wendell Carter Jr. (Eye, Game time decision); Michael Carter-Williams (Ankle, Game time decision); E’Twuan Moore (Knee, Game time decision)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (8-3) will face the Orlando Magic (3-9) for the first time this season on Saturday evening. Washington, who is tied with the Chicago Bulls for first place in Eastern Conference standings, is coming off a 97-94 win against the Cavaliers, which broke their 4-game win streak. In that game, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell came up big for the Wizards with 22 points each. Bradley Beal, who revealed his maternal grandmother passed away just a day before the matchup, had an off night, going 4-19 from the field. The Wizards star told reporters after the game that he wasn’t in the game mentally or emotionally. He was still helpful to him team and finished the night with 15 points and 7 rebounds. In fact, it was Beal whom made the perfect pass to Kuzma, who then made a three-pointer with less than 15 seconds left in the game to put the Wizards up 95-94.

The Wizards showed up for Beal when he really needed them. They were down nearly the entire second half but fought back to come out on top, which is all you can really ask of a team with so many new faces.

Going into Saturday’s matchup against the Magic, the Wizards will have to bring that same energy and will to win no matter how Beal shows up. Orlando sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just 3 wins this season and is coming off a blowout-loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Against the Nets none of the Magic starters scored over 14 points. Terrence Ross, who came off the bench, was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points.

Orlando is a young team with talent. Cole Anthony is leading the Magic in scoring with 19.3 points per game. Anthony put up 10 puts in the team’s 123-90 loss to the Nets. He’ll have to have a much better offensive game his team wants to compete with an experienced Wizards squad.

Washington will look to extend its three-game win streak before heading back to the nation’s capital.