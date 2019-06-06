The Wizards hosted seven more prospects on Thursday and have hosted 24 players overall in the days heading up to the 2019 NBA Draft. Tremont Waters of LSU was the highest profile prospect to attend but he didn’t work out due to a right ankle injury, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post.

The remaining six players who worked out were Marques Bolden (Duke), Armoni Brooks (Houston), Tre Campbell (South Carolina), Matur Maker (Australia), Nick Perkins (Buffalo) and LaGerald Vick (Kansas).

Waters is a 5’11 point guard who played two years for the Tigers and was named to the All-SEC First Team this past season averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He’s also listed at No. 50 on Sports Illustrated’s NBA Draft player rankings. He may get drafted in the second round, but Washington doesn’t have a second-round pick. Therefore, they’re probably wondering if he’s an option for the Summer League team.

Vick, a 6’5 guard, averaged 14.1 points in his senior season for the Jayhawks where they advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooks is also an intriguing prospect, where he is coming off a junior season for Houston who advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 13.4 points and made 121 three-point shots in the college season.

Like most draft workout days, someone is often from the Washington area. Campbell fits that bill where he played high school in Washington, D.C. and three seasons at Georgetown from 2014-17. He finished his career transferring to South Carolina where he averaged 7.1 points per game.

Here are some photos from today’s workouts: