Bradley Beal Trade Market

So I was looking at the Bucks sb nation blog, Brew Hoop, and they seemed to have a fairly big interest in Bradley Beal. They had a fan post that was a 3 team trade between the Wizards, Bucks, and Pistons. Here it is:

Wizards get: Andre Drummond, Tony Snell, #17 pick

Bucks get: Beal, Mahinmi

Pistons get: Bledsoe, Jabari Parker (sign and trade)

Would want this Wiz to do this trade? Personally, Beal wouldn't be the person in our big 3 that I would want to trade but this trade offers some immediate upside with Drummond being a great fit with Wall, Snell being an ok replacement and getting the 17th pick in the draft. With the 15th and 17th pick we could either trade up or take two shots and build our depth. We would also be cutting 6 million in this trade so I think that would get us below the tax (someone should fact check me on that).

Starters: Wall, Snell, Porter, Morris, Drummond

Backups: Sato, 15th pick, Oubre, 17th pick, Gortat

It seemed like the Bucks fans would do this trade for obvious reasons, but I'm not sure if the Pistons would be interested at all. But let me know what you guys think, obviously this is hypothetical and fan fiction more than anything but an interesting idea nonetheless.